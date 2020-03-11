Bill that would allow Alabama to stay on daylight saving time needs congressional act

(WHNT) – A bill that would allow Alabama to stay on daylight saving time year-round requires an act of Congress before becoming law.

The bill, HB 215, was passed in the Alabama House Tuesday. The House voted 104 to 1.

Read the full bill here

The bill is now headed to the Alabama Senate.

According to Representative Wes Kitchens, this would mean no more changing the clocks in Alabama.

If Congress amends the existing law, the bill would become effective 3 months after passing and receiving approval by the Governor.

