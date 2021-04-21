Bill banning vaccine passports gets key vote in Alabama House

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) — Alabama lawmakers are one step closer to banning vaccine passports statewide.

On Wednesday, the Alabama House Health Committee approved legislation that would prohibit businesses from refusing to provide goods or services to someone based on whether or not they had received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“But if you’re walking into their business, they can’t tell you or check to see if you’ve had a vaccine or not,” said House Health Committee Chairman Rep. Paul Lee, R-Dothan.

However, under the bill, a business owner would be allowed to require their employees to get a vaccine. Other exceptions would include hospitals, assisted living homes, nursing homes, colleges, and universities.

The bill would not change any vaccine requirements for students in school.

“We do not want to throw a kink to anything that’s been in place for all the years as far as kids and vaccines. But there’s always that option if it’s against their religious beliefs or it’s a health problem, they can opt out,” Lee said.

The bill has already passed the Senate and will soon head to the Alabama House of Representatives for a vote.