Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Alabama using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Alabama.

#25. Marshall County

– Population: 95,643

– Median home value: $128,800 (70% own)

– Median rent: $649 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $45,983

– Top places to live: Guntersville (B+), Albertville (B), Arab (B)

#24. Calhoun County

– Population: 114,618

– Median home value: $118,000 (70% own)

– Median rent: $716 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $47,255

– Top places to live: Oxford (A-), Alexandria (A-), Jacksonville (A-)

#23. Morgan County

– Population: 119,213

– Median home value: $137,000 (73% own)

– Median rent: $658 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $52,156

– Top places to live: Hartselle (A-), Priceville (A-), Decatur (B+)

#22. Butler County

– Population: 19,828

– Median home value: $95,900 (70% own)

– Median rent: $620 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $40,688

– Top places to live: Greenville (B), McKenzie (B-), Georgiana (C)

#21. Dale County

– Population: 49,277

– Median home value: $112,000 (60% own)

– Median rent: $730 (40% rent)

– Median household income: $47,214

– Top places to live: Newton (B), Daleville (B), Ozark (B-)

#20. Etowah County

– Population: 102,748

– Median home value: $113,700 (73% own)

– Median rent: $669 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $44,637

– Top places to live: Rainbow City (A-), Southside (B+), Glencoe (B+)

#19. Conecuh County

– Population: 12,394

– Median home value: $81,000 (76% own)

– Median rent: $536 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $37,837

– Top places to live: Evergreen (C+), Repton (B), Castleberry (C-)

#18. Marion County

– Population: 29,866

– Median home value: $92,800 (75% own)

– Median rent: $512 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $35,930

– Top places to live: Hamilton (B-), Winfield (B), Bear Creek (B-)

#17. Walker County

– Population: 64,110

– Median home value: $104,300 (77% own)

– Median rent: $626 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $43,629

– Top places to live: Jasper (B), Dora (B-), Sumiton (C)

#16. Geneva County

– Population: 26,417

– Median home value: $100,900 (72% own)

– Median rent: $625 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $41,732

– Top places to live: Malvern (B), Geneva (B-), Slocomb (B)

#15. Cherokee County

– Population: 25,903

– Median home value: $123,400 (77% own)

– Median rent: $620 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $41,919

– Top places to live: Cedar Bluff (B), Centre (C+), Sand Rock (C+)

#14. Madison County

– Population: 362,276

– Median home value: $186,100 (67% own)

– Median rent: $857 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $65,449

– Top places to live: Madison (A+), Huntsville (A), Meridianville (A)

#13. Randolph County

– Population: 22,647

– Median home value: $96,100 (77% own)

– Median rent: $620 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $43,395

– Top places to live: Roanoke (B+), Woodland (B-), Wedowee (B-)

#12. Limestone County

– Population: 94,727

– Median home value: $158,800 (78% own)

– Median rent: $691 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $59,686

– Top places to live: Athens (A), Elkmont (B), Lester (C+)

#11. Lamar County

– Population: 13,885

– Median home value: $80,900 (76% own)

– Median rent: $425 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $38,364

– Top places to live: Kennedy (B+), Millport (B), Beaverton (B)

#10. Colbert County

– Population: 54,771

– Median home value: $120,800 (72% own)

– Median rent: $697 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $48,065

– Top places to live: Muscle Shoals (A), Tuscumbia (B+), Sheffield (B)

#9. Coffee County

– Population: 51,662

– Median home value: $147,400 (66% own)

– Median rent: $803 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $55,637

– Top places to live: Enterprise (A-), New Brockton (B+), Elba (B-)

#8. Tallapoosa County

– Population: 40,541

– Median home value: $109,300 (75% own)

– Median rent: $665 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $45,828

– Top places to live: Tallassee (B), Alexander City (B-), New Site (B-)

#7. Shelby County

– Population: 213,432

– Median home value: $211,900 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,047 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $77,799

– Top places to live: Indian Springs Village (A+), Meadowbrook (A+), Pelham (A+)

#6. Henry County

– Population: 17,133

– Median home value: $118,800 (83% own)

– Median rent: $627 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $50,017

– Top places to live: Headland (B+), Haleburg (B), Abbeville (B-)

#5. Houston County

– Population: 104,702

– Median home value: $137,600 (66% own)

– Median rent: $754 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $47,580

– Top places to live: Taylor (B+), Rehobeth (B+), Dothan (B)

#4. Choctaw County

– Population: 12,925

– Median home value: $74,100 (81% own)

– Median rent: $525 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $35,892

– Top places to live: Butler (B-), Silas (B-), Pennington (C)

#3. Covington County

– Population: 37,200

– Median home value: $97,600 (74% own)

– Median rent: $612 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $42,189

– Top places to live: Andalusia (B), Opp (B-), Heath (B)

#2. Baldwin County

– Population: 212,830

– Median home value: $197,900 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,020 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $58,320

– Top places to live: Fairhope (A+), Daphne (A), Spanish Fort (A)

#1. Lauderdale County

– Population: 92,556

– Median home value: $145,000 (68% own)

– Median rent: $663 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $48,094

– Top places to live: Florence (A), Killen (B+), St. Florian (B+)