Baykeeper pushes Alabama Power to “Move its Ash”

AXIS, Ala. (WKRG) — Five weeks ahead of a crucial public meeting, Mobile Baykeeper launched a campaign Tuesday to get Alabama Power to “Move Its Ash.”

The environmental group is urging people to attend the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s meeting Tuesday, March 30 at 6:00 PM at the Hampton Inn in Saraland.

Baykeeper wants the utility to remove its toxic coal-ash pit at Plant Barry along the Mobile River.

“Too much is dependent on Alabama’s waterways for us to learn this lesson the hard way,” says Casi Callaway, executive director of Mobile Baykeeper. “The community needs to speak up and demand Alabama Power and our environmental agency do the right thing – move the ash. “

The coal-ash pit, which sits alongside Mobile River in the middle of the Delta, holds more than 21 million tons of toxic coal ash. Baykeeper says the location is vulnerable to flooding and hurricanes and could result in an economic catastrophe downstream in Mobile Bay.

Alabama Power wants to cap the pit – a move Baykeeper claims is insufficient. Baykeeper wants Alabama Power to remove the coal ash and place it in inland, lined landfills. Callaway says utilities in several other Southeastern states have done so.

To see WKRG News 5’s 2019 investigation into the issue, click here.

For more information, go to MobileBaykeeper.org/MoveYourAsh