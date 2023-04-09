ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bay Minette man has died after his car hit a tree and caught on fire, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The release said Danny Grant Jr., 43, was driving on I-65 just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Grant’s 2006 Chevrolet Impala left the road, hit and tree and caught on fire. Grant was not using a seatbelt when the crash happened. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened just one mile south of Atmore in Escambia County, Ala. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the crash.