Bama named ‘Top Party School’

Well, the timing probably could have been a little better for the University of Alabama.

A day after Tuscaloosa’s mayor closed bars and the school administration announced 500 positive COVID-19 tests in the first week of school, the University of Alabama has been named America’s Top Party School by the Princeton Review.

The rankings are based on student reviews. The “party school” survey looked at alcohol and drug use, the number of hours students say they study outside of class, and the popularity of fraternities and sororities. 143,000 students at 386 schools were surveyed.

Alabama was ranked second last year behind Syracuse University. The New York school dropped to third this year with the University of Delaware second.

Other southern schools in the Top 20 include Tulane at #5, The University of the South (Sewanee) at #15, and Florida State at #19.

See the full results here.

LATEST STORIES