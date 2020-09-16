BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Schools will be closed for the rest of the week. Superintendent Eddie Tyler shared an update with parents this morning.

Parents,

First of all, I hope each of you are safe and recovering from what turned out to be a very destructive storm.

Baldwin County Public Schools will remain closed through this week. This includes all After School Care, extracurricular activities, athletic games and practices.

We are evaluating our campuses and our transportation routes. Many are without power and crews expect it will be the weekend before most are restored.

We are looking to resume classes and school activities on Monday morning. That is subject to change and I will confirm that with you by email after church on Sunday.

Please remain safe and continue to monitor local news and weather for emergency updates.

Eddie Tyler