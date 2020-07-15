Back-to-School tax-free weekend begins Friday

Alabama will hold its 15th annual sales tax holiday, starting Friday, July 17, at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, July 19, at 12 midnight.
The tax-free weekend is meant to give shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, and clothing free of state sales tax.
Local sales tax may still apply.
Here is a list of items that qualify for the sale:
LATEST STORIES:
- Kohl’s to require customers to wear face coverings starting July 20
- Alabama statewide mask ordinance an ‘overstep,’ lieutenant governor says
- Lingering evening showers, Lower rain chances for the days ahead
- City mulls options for Confederate monument’s new home
- New ATV Park that is filled with endless trails, mud and fun!