Back-to-School tax-free weekend begins Friday

Alabama will hold its 15th annual sales tax holiday, starting Friday, July 17, at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, July 19, at 12 midnight.

The tax-free weekend is meant to give shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, and clothing free of state sales tax.

Local sales tax may still apply.

Here is a list of items that qualify for the sale:

