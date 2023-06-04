ALABAMA (WKRG) — Why is Alabama ranked the 6th smelliest place in the United States? According to a January 2023 report from Zippa, it’s because of poor air quality and a lack of adequate dental care.

Although Alabama doesn’t have a state smell, it does have 41 official state emblems, including a state song, a state barbeque competition and a state quilt. WKRG took to Facebook to find out what Alabamians thought the state smell should be.

Azaleas

Mobile, Ala. is known as The Azalea City due to the famous Azalea Trail. Years ago, the trail was lined with azaleas during the spring and the iconic Azalea Trail Maids were eventually established to welcome guests to the trail. Spring Hill College’s Avenue of the Oaks is still lined with Azalea bushes and the best time to see them is in April and May each year.

Paper Mills

There are a total of 13 pulp and paper mills in the state of Alabama. Four of the 13 are in the News 5 viewing area including Kimberly Clark Corporation, International Paper Company, Paper Mill Parts and Service and MacKinnon Paper Company, Inc.

Salt Air

Alabama is home to some of the most popular beaches in the country, especially during the spring and summer months. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have thousands of tourists come through the area each year. Not to mention the annual Hangout Music Festival happens there. The Wharf Amphitheater also hosts some pretty big acts including Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs and 3 Doors Down.

Conecuh Sausage

Conecuh Sausage was first created in Evergreen, Ala. in 1947. The business became known for its honey-smoked sausage. The original recipe is still used for the sausage today! The famous sausage can be picked up in grocery stores throughout Alabama and in the Southeast.

‘Victory!’

We all know how big of a deal football is in the South, but nobody shows out better than football fans from Alabama. The University of Alabama football team has won 18 national championships over the years and Auburn University football has won two.