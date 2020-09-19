Aviation Center at Brookley Field reopens Monday while all campuses of Coastal Alabama Community College reopen Wednesday

Unedited press release from Coastal Alabama Community College

All campuses of Coastal Alabama Community College except the Aviation Center at Brookley Field will be closed through Tuesday, September 22 and will reopen on Wednesday, September 23. The Aviation Center at Brookley Field will return on Monday, September 21.

Residential Students – the residence halls on the Bay Minette and Brewton Campuses will open at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

