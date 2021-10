BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG)- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying two women seen on surveillance video at a home that was burglarized in Brewton.

The ECSO reports the burglary happened in the 1300 block of Thomas Road. The sheriff’s office has not not said what date or time the burglary occurred, or what items were taken from the residence.

If you recognize either women you’re asked to call the ECSO at 251-238-3750.