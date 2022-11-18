TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating four children who were last seen Thursday afternoon.

ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for four members of the Buchanan family, who were all last seen at 11:35 a.m. in Sylacauga:

Aaliyah Grace Buchanan. 12 years old. 5′ 1″ and weighs 85 pounds. White female. Has blonde/strawberry blonde hair and green eyes.

Isabella Jane Buchanan. 9 years old. 4′ 5″ tall and weighs 60 pounds. White female. Has brown hair and green eyes.

Lacey Nicole Buchanan. 7 years old. 3′ 5″ tall and weighs 45 pounds. White female. Has brown hair and green eyes.

Gracelyn Hope Buchanan. 2 years old. 3′ tall and weighs 35 pounds. White female. Has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the Buchanan children, please contact the Talladega Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556 or call 911.