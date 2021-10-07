Authorities recover 2 bodies, vehicle in Hoover flood waters

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two bodies were recovered Thursday morning after crews searched a Hoover neighborhood after reports a vehicle had been swept away by flood water.

Crews searched the area of the1100 block of Riverchase Parkway West for a vehicle that was swept away in flood waters with two occupants. Search for the vehicle was continued throughout the night.

The vehicle had been presumed to be submerged and Technical Rescue team and Dive team were called to the scene to assist.

The Shelby County Coroner confirmed that the bodies of Latin Marie Hill and Myles Jared Butler, both 23, were recovered Thursday after hours of searching.

The City of Hoover experienced several areas of intense flash flooding last night. Hoover crews rescued several citizens from stranded vehicles.

