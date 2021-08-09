2 suspects in custody following standoff at Tuscaloosa motel

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men are now in custody following a standoff at the Motel 6 in Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department are reporting that the two suspects broke into a woman’s room early Monday morning. A dog that belonged to the woman was shot by one of the suspects.

One suspect was taken into custody while the other was taken in a couple of hours later after surrendering to police. The victim was able to get out of the room and is alright.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.