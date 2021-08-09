2 suspects in custody following standoff at Tuscaloosa motel

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men are now in custody following a standoff at the Motel 6 in Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department are reporting that the two suspects broke into a woman’s room early Monday morning. A dog that belonged to the woman was shot by one of the suspects.

One suspect was taken into custody while the other was taken in a couple of hours later after surrendering to police. The victim was able to get out of the room and is alright.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories