ATHENS, Ala. — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said they have located the 14-year-old girl who had not been seen for nearly two weeks.

Leeia Yvonne Long, 14, was last seen on September 7 in Athens and authorities asked for the public’s help in locating her on Friday. Long was believed to be in danger.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook on Saturday night that Long was found safe and in custody.