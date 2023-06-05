MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a plane crash Saturday.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 75-year-old John D. Lassiter, of Crossville. The office said Lassiter died when the aircraft he was flying crashed in the area of 1200 Mt. Olive Road.

On Saturday, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office’s (MCSO) Chief Deputy Willy Orr said that deputies responded to the crash in the Pleasant Grove community. He said MCSO was notified of the crash around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

MCSO believes Lassiter was the sole occupant of the plane. Orr said no one else was injured in the crash.

The chief deputy warned residents to please avoid the area as the scene remains active at this time.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the incident.

This a developing story and News 19 will provide updates as they become available.