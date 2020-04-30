Austal loses $5.5 billion Navy frigate contract

In the first new major shipbuilding program it has started in more than a decade, the U.S. Navy announced Thuursday it has awarded a $795-million per ship contract to Fincantieri to begin building a new class of guided-missile frigates. Mobile-based Austal USA was one of four finalists and was considered by most analysts as a strong contender for the contract.

The detail design and construction contract covers one ship in the current Fiscal Year 2020 and options for as many as nine more ships, for a total value of $5.58 billion if all options are exercised.

Fincantieri, which will build its frigate at its Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin, based its design on ships already operated by the French and Italian navies.

“The Navy’s Guided-Missile Frigate will be an important part of our future fleet,” Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday said in a Navy statement.

The Navy announced in 2017 that a new frigate program was needed. The military wanted a vessel more lethal and survivable than the Littoral Combat Ships. Austal builds the Independence-variant of the LCS in Mobile, while Lockheed Martin builds the Freedom-variant at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Wisconsin.

Austal proposed a frigate that was a variant of the LCS and was believed to be the lowest cost option of the four finalists. Traditionalists within the Navy, however, remained concerned that Austal’s aluminum model is too dangerous for close combat.

Craig Hooper, Senior Contributor for Forbes, says losing the frigate contract could bring “existential catastrophe” to the Mobile shipyard once Austal’s LCS contract runs out.

Austal official said they would release a statement later on Thursday.

Analysts who contend politics is always a factor in military procurement note that Wisconsin is a key swing state in this fall’s presidential election.

