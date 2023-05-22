AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Auburn Baseball’s Ike Irish has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, marking the third time the designated hitter has earned the accomplishment this season.

Irish, a Michigan native, had a .333 batting average, smashed a homerun and drove in four runs in Auburn’s three-game weekend series against Missouri.

The highlight of Irish’s weekend was driving two runs in on an RBI single in the eighth inning that would prove to be the game-winning runs in Auburn’s May 20 comeback win to complete the series sweep.

Irish has a .364 batting average for his freshman season, including 79 hits, 21 doubles, a triple, and six home runs. Irish has started all 53 games for the Tigers.

Auburn finished the regular season on a hot streak, winning eight straight games and their last five SEC series. They finish with a 33-19-1 regular season record.

Irish and Auburn begin the SEC Tournament against Missouri on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Hoover, AL.