(WHNT) — Researchers at Auburn University are collecting temperature and humidity information from sensors placed around Jordan-Hare.

The researchers hope to be able to tell where the hot spots are in the stadium during football games in August and September.

Dr. Chandana Mitra, an associate professor in the Department of Geosciences, is leading a team of student researchers in placing I-button temperature sensors in various locations around the stadium. These sensors are able to measure both temperature and humidity over time.

This information collected by the study will be used by Campus Safety to better place personnel and resources in parts of the stadium that may be more prone to heat illnesses so that any spectator who may suffer heat illness can be cared for in a timely manner.

Campus Safety also plans to have preventative measures in place, including cooling stations and some cooling rooms around the stadium. These will help keep Auburn fans cool through the hottest games on the plains.