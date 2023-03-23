AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn University Campus Safety & Security received report of four women who may have been drugged on a rideshare bus parked at the campus.

Officials say the incident initially happened on Friday, March 17. The victim told campus security her and friends were using the rideshare bus to go to an off-campus event.

The victim says her and her three friends got sick after accepting mixed drinks from the driver. She reported experiencing vomiting, numbness, confusion and memory loss after consuming the drinks.

A suspect has not been identified and there is no detailed description available at this time.

Officials with Auburn university recommended the following to those who believe they’ve been drugged:

“Immediately get medical attention. Some date rape drugs can only be detected in urine for 3 to 12 hours after they are consumed.

Call 911 or have a trusted friend take you to the East Alabama Medical Center Freestanding Emergency Department at 900 Camp Auburn Road, Auburn, AL 36832. During daytime hours, you can also go to the Auburn University Medical Clinic.

Do not urinate before going to the hospital or medical clinic, if possible. If you cannot wait, collect your urine in a cleaner container and bring it with you for testing.”

Additional information on drugging provided by Auburn officials can be found below:

“Giving someone a drug without their permission is considered aggravated assault and is a felony.

This type of crime can occur anywhere. Watch your drink be opened or open it yourself, always keep it with you, and avoid common, open containers.

Stay alert to your surrounding and look out for each other.

If you see suspicious activity or a person behaving suspiciously, notify police at 911, 334-501-3100 (non-emergency line) or 334-246-1391 (tip line through text or call).”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Auburn police at 334-501-3100 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.