AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University has launched an investigation into a disturbing incident involving a Twitter account that shared several sexually explicit videos and pictures, claiming an Auburn University athlete had been secretly recording his encounters and sharing them on a group chat. The Twitter account creator also alleged the student-athlete was filming teammates without their knowledge.

The Twitter account was subsequently banned on Thursday afternoon after being active for nearly two weeks.

Jennifer Wood Adams, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Public Affairs Office of President, shared the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation and take this matter very seriously. The appropriate offices are conducting a thorough review. Indefinite suspensions have been issued for violation of applicable Auburn Athletics department policy. No further comment will be provided at this time.”

The incident sparked concerns and garnered attention on campus and the wider community. Many are wondering who was sharing the videos and allegations. A debate continues if their actions could be considered revenge porn, or blowing the whistle on alleged bad behavior by student-athletes.

Investigators urge individuals who may have relevant information regarding this incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

WRBL will update you as we can.