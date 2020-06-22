Auburn University announces modified fall 2020 academic calendar

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — As part of preparations for the upcoming fall 2020 semester, Auburn University on Monday issued a modified fall academic calendar, prioritizing the health of the campus community and mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

The modified calendar reflects the potential impact of the coronavirus during the late fall months, should a possible peak occur. Auburn will begin the semester on Monday, Aug. 17, and end regular instruction on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Final exams will be administered remotely so that students do not have to return to campus after Nov. 24.

“We know that the coming academic year will be unlike any other in Auburn University’s history,” said Provost Bill Hardgrave. “To prepare for the return of our faculty and students, we have worked diligently to identify strategies that support new safety measures, offer diverse instructional methods and incorporate changes to our academic calendar that uphold the integrity of our academic mission.”

To reduce travel and potential exposure to COVID-19, the calendar replaces fall break (Oct. 8-9) and the first two days of the Thanksgiving week with class days, ending all instruction on Nov. 24. With the addition of two reading days for students on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, the university will administer final exams remotely Dec. 2-8. Contingent on existing health and safety guidelines, fall commencement ceremonies will be held Dec. 12.

Key dates for the semester include:

Aug. 17 : Classes begin

: Classes begin Oct. 8-9 : Fall break is suspended; classes will meet

: Fall break is suspended; classes will meet Nov. 23-24 : Classes will meet on these two days of Thanksgiving week; students do not have to return to campus after Nov. 24

: Classes will meet on these two days of Thanksgiving week; students do not have to return to campus after Nov. 24 Nov. 25-27 : Thanksgiving break

: Thanksgiving break Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 : Student reading days

: Student reading days Dec. 2-8: Final exams delivered remotely

“Although the fall semester will be different, our modified calendar presents new opportunities for our campus to demonstrate its instructional innovation and commitment to our mission as we prepare for the known and the unknown challenges,” said Hardgrave.

The calendar adjustments are part of a comprehensive strategy the university is developing to facilitate a successful and uninterrupted academic year for students, faculty and staff. Additional health protocols and campus operations will be implemented in the fall, following ongoing consultation with public health officials and guidance from university administrators. The university will announce additional fall semester information and plans, including operations, student affairs and academics, as details are finalized in the coming weeks.

The complete, modified fall 2020 academic calendar is posted on the Office of the Registrar’s website.

