Auburn University announces ceremonies for 2020 spring, summer graduates

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) – Recent Auburn University graduates will get their chance to walk across the stage in August.

The university released its plan to honor graduates with two commencement ceremonies that will be held in Jordan-Hare Stadium on August 8.

Both ceremonies will follow up-to-date health guidelines, and graduates will be seated on Pat Dye Field. Physical distancing will be upheld by graduates on the field and all families and friends in the stands.

Graduates will be required to wear face masks. It is recommended that guests wear face coverings, too.

The ceremonies will also be live streamed.

The university also has an alternate plan for any weather issues. That includes moving the commencements to Auburn Arena without guests.

To view the entire plan for the ceremonies, including specific times for each college, click here.

