AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Auburn Tigers will host this year’s NCAA Baseball Regional starting June 3.

Auburn is the 14th seed of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament and has earned home field advantage in the opening round. The 64-team field was announced Monday, with nine SEC teams in the field.

Southeastern Louisiana, Florida State and UCLA will play in the Auburn Regional. The Tigers will face Southeastern Louisiana in the opener.

Alabama State will open against the topped ranked Volunteers in the Knoxville regional. The Knoxville Regional is hosted by Tennessee, the no. 1 overall seed. Florida, Southern Mississippi and Georgia Southern will also host regional tournaments.

The Tigers will play in the opener Friday at 6 p.m. at Plainsman Park.

May 30, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; The team reacts during the selection show watch party at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics

May 30, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; Butch Thompson talks to the team during the selection show watch party at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics

The NCAA Division 1 Baseball Regionals will be held this Friday through Monday, June 3 through June 6. Super Regionals are from June 10 to June 13. The College World Series is scheduled to start June 18 in Omaha, Neb.