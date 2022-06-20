AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An upcoming Auburn High School senior is in critical condition after being electrocuted in a car crash Thursday, June 16th.

Dylan Pegues, 17, ran off the road into a ditch and hit a telephone pole. Dylan endured an electric shock throughout his body. He was life-flighted to UAB in Birmingham, where he is now in critical condition.

A go fund me has been set up to help Dylan and his family. https://gofund.me/4cf2c191

They are asking for the community’s prayers during this difficult time.