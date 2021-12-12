Auburn quarterback Bo Nix enters transfer portal

(WKRG) — Bo Nix has decided to enter the transfer portal after he recently graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor’s degree from the College of Liberal Arts.
Nix, a quarterback for the Auburn tigers (#10), will transfer as a graduate to a different college to continue his education and play football.
Nix completed his two goals of playing football and graduating from Auburn University.
Nix was a three-year starter for the tigers. Nix started the first 34 games of his career before injuring his ankle in match with Mississippi State.
T.J. Finley, a transfer from LSU, replaced him for the remainder of the season. The Tigers finished 6-6 and will play against Houston in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28.
Nix said in an Instagram video:
I don’t know what the next chapter of my life looks like, but I do know that whatever it is, God has ordered my steps and he has a plan for me like he does for everyone else.Bo Nix, Auburn Quarterback (#10)