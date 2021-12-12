Auburn quarterback Bo Nix enters transfer portal

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Mississippi on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WKRG) — Bo Nix has decided to enter the transfer portal after he recently graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor’s degree from the College of Liberal Arts.

Nix, a quarterback for the Auburn tigers (#10), will transfer as a graduate to a different college to continue his education and play football.

Nix completed his two goals of playing football and graduating from Auburn University.

Nix was a three-year starter for the tigers. Nix started the first 34 games of his career before injuring his ankle in match with Mississippi State.

T.J. Finley, a transfer from LSU, replaced him for the remainder of the season. The Tigers finished 6-6 and will play against Houston in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28.

Nix said in an Instagram video: