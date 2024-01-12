AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Auburn Tigers landed a massive offensive lineman transfer Thursday afternoon.

Mississippi State transfer Percy Lewis signed the Tigers, the school announced Thursday. Lewis is listed as a massive, 6-foot-8, 345 pounds, and was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 overall junior college recruit when he signed with Mississippi State from Mississippi Gulf Coast in 2021.

Lewis made eight starts for the Bulldogs in two seasons in Starkville.

Lewis is the seventh transfer Hugh Freeze and the Tigers have picked up through the portal this offseason. The Tigers’ class ranks No. 36 for transfer portal commitments, according to 247Sports.