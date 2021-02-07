Auburn dogs keep fans safe at large events like the Super Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot of work goes into keeping fans safe at the Super Bowl and other large events. Some of it is behind the scenes at Auburn University. It all starts with four legs and a good nose.

The Auburn School of Veterinary Medicine’s Canine Performance Sciences Program breeds and trains what are known as “Auburn Dogs” that are used around the country. These dogs are mainly labrador retrievers. These dogs are then sent to work with law enforcement agencies and private companies to provide another layer of security. They are trained to find explosive devices like bombs.

There is a good likelihood there are Auburn dogs at this year’s Superbowl, according to Pam Haney with the Canine Performance Sciences Program. Many of these dogs were sent to work with law enforcement in Florida.

“Dogs have over 300 million olfactory receptors. They can smell in parts per trillion. They can go in an environment like the Superbowl and find the target,” Haney said.

Paul Waggoner, the Co-Director of the Canine Performance Sciences Program, says they prefer to use floppy-eared dogs like a labrador, rather than a pointy-eared dog like a German Sheperd to go into a crowd because people aren’t as scared of them. He says the dogs detect what is called a “Vapor Wake,” when someone is carrying an explosive. The “Wake” emanates from the person and the dog picks up on the scent.

“Every day they teach us something new and surprise us with their capability,” Waggoner said.

Training for these dogs starts at the puppy stage and progresses as the dog ages. The dogs are typically sent to a law enforcement agency when they are a year old.

For more information on the training program for the Auburn dogs, click here.