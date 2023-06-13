AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police are dismantling a sophisticated mail theft ring specializing in identity theft, swindling victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars across the southeast.

The investigation began when reports of stolen and altered checks flooded Auburn police and neighboring agencies in November 2022. Over the next several months more than 100 mail and check thefts were reported in Auburn alone, resulting in a staggering stolen amount of $300,000 and counting.

“Just to give you an example of how it works, let’s say you went to pay your water bill and you sent the City of Auburn Water Works a $30 check, and three weeks go by, and that $30 has turned into a $3,000 check made out to someone you don’t know or a business you aren’t familiar with,” explained Lt. James Pescia.

Auburn detectives suspected a connection between the thefts and assembling a team to work the cases.

“We wanted to follow that rabbit trail – figure out who is doing this so we can put an end to it altogether,” said Pescia.

This month, the investigation led police to observe two men breaking into post office mailboxes at Opelika and Ogletree Roads in Auburn. Rondivious Loveless, 28, from Decatur, Georgia, and Lorenza Johnson, 20, from Michigan, were apprehended in Georgia during a traffic stop. The search of their vehicle allegedly uncovered the stolen mail from Auburn mailboxes. The duo now faces charges of trafficking in stolen identity and potential federal charges related to mail theft. In addition to the stolen mail, narcotics and firearms were found in the vehicle. The suspects are currently detained and awaiting extradition to Alabama.

Loveless and Johnson are the eleventh arrests made by Auburn Police in connection to this case. Additional suspects have warrants issued for their arrest. The fraud amount exceeds $350,000 as of June 12, 2023, and more fraudulent checks are expected to be identified.

“This was not an easy investigation. Our detectives worked tirelessly, and I want to emphasize their dedication. I also want to express my gratitude to all the agencies involved and the public for their patience. I know this investigation took time. We are still working with the postal inspector to pursue follow-up investigations and additional charges against other potential suspects,” said Lt. Pescia.

Auburn Police are available to speak with families, businesses, and organizations about safeguarding themselves from identity theft. If possible, it is advisable to avoid sending checks by mail. However, if necessary, make sure to record the check number and amount. If you notice anything suspicious, contact your bank and local law enforcement immediately.