Auburn approves new craft brewing degree, new business department

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Auburn University Board of Trstees approved a number of new things for War eagles to study.

On the top of the list, Auburn will be one of two universities in the country to offer a Master of Science in Brewing Science and Operations degree. This will allow the College of Human Sciences to continue to market a highly desirable academic program via distance education founded in 2014.

The non-thesis advanced degree will combine the fields of craft brewing science and business practices appropriate for brewers, managers and executives in the brewing industry. It also allows the College of Human Sciences to continue its support of Alabama’s tourism industry by preparing graduates to work in the state’s growing hospitality and restaurant industries. Auburn University News

The Harbert College of Business will add a new Department for Supply Chain Management. This growing field of study is currently under the Department of Systems and Technology.

Harbert College of Business requested the establishment of a Department of Supply Chain Management in order to better support the program’s growth and student demand, as well as enhance the visibility and overall national reputation of the program. Auburn University News

The Board of Trustees also added a new Bachelor of Landscape Architecture and decided to rename the Department of Psychology in the College of Liberal Arts as the Department of Psychological Sciences.

In other matters, the board: Removed the “interim” designation from President Jay Gogue’s title and appointed him the 20th president of Auburn University, effective immediately.

Offered its collective support for the creation and placement of a commemorative plaque on campus in honor of the late Rod and Paula Bramblett. Also, the board expressed support for a request from the Athletics Department to establish three statues on campus for former football coaches Cliff Hare, Shug Jordan and Pat Dye.

Approved a $110 million budget for the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center.

Granted final approval to build out the Leach Science Center basement to accommodate additional research space for the Department of Physics.

Named Niles Bolton Associates of Atlanta as the project architect for phase one of the student housing project. The phase begins the process of replacing the Hill residence halls and Cambridge Residence Hall.

Set an affiliated housing rate for 320 beds at 160 Ross, effective this fall, which is equivalent to the housing rate at The Village Residence Halls.

Initiated a project to renovate an area of Goodwin Hall for the creation of a professional recording studio and selected C. Paul Butler III Architects LLC of Montgomery, Alabama, as the project architect. The project would support existing program and faculty needs, allow the College of Liberal Arts to expand its academic program in the Department of Music and foster collaboration with the Harbert College of Business and the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering.

Initiated a project to renovate the Ham Wilson Arena into a training facility for university staff and selected JMR+H Architect of Montgomery, Alabama, as the project architect.

Approved annual maintenance projects at Jordan-Hare Stadium, which include the application or replacement of deck coatings with associate joint sealants, extensive expansion joint replacements, concrete repairs, maintenance of steel railings and miscellaneous painting.

Posthumously awarded a Bachelor of Science in business administration to Robert C. Watson, who passed away in January before completing his final semester.

Set the 2020-21 board meeting dates as Sept. 4, Nov. 20, Feb. 5 at AUM, April 16 and June 11.

