AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Following the firing of Head Coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, an interim coach has been named for the remainder of the season.

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, former all-American running back for Auburn, has served as an assistant coach the previous four seasons.

As a player at Auburn, Williams helped to lead the Tigers to an undefeated season in 2004 while earning All-America honors. He was also named 2005 NFL Rookie of the Year. He had a seven-year NFL career before beginning his coaching.

The Auburn assistant coach is in his fourth year as the Tigers’ running backs coach.