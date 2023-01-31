ALABAMA (WHNT) — On Tuesday, January 31, 412 inmates are expected to be released from correctional facilities across the state, according to court documents obtained by News 19.

On Monday, January 30, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a lawsuit in order to prevent the early release. The suit states the delay of the early release would only be temporary until ADOC Commissioner John Hamm could give notice to the inmates’ victims.

“Every violent crime leaves behind a victim or a victim’s family,” read the complaint. “That is why state and federal laws have long recognized the rights of crime victims or their families to be notified by the relevant government agency when their offender is up for parole or is soon to be released from prison.”

Read the complaint in full:

The release of 2.07% of the inmate population comes from a bill passed by the state legislature in 2021, confronting the issue of prisons being overcrowded and understaffed.

Inmates would be released under “mandatory supervision,” meaning each will be fitted with an electronic ankle monitor at the time of their release.

While sex offenders whose victims were children weren’t eligible for release, the “supervised” period for inmates who will be released is as follows:

3-5 months for sentences of five years or less

6-9 months for sentences of five to 10 years

10-12 months for sentences of more than 10 years

A notice from ADOC and the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) was recently distributed to law enforcement agencies across the state to make them aware of the release, which comes as the Alabama prison system is being sued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over its prison conditions.

In that lawsuit, which stemmed from a 2016 investigation, the DOJ claimed ADOC failed to protect its prisoners from sexual abuse and constant violence, along with excessive force by staff and failure to provide safe conditions of confinement.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was an avid opponent of the bill passed in 2021, saying, “This bill mandates the early release of dangerous individuals with only the possibility of electronic monitoring and without the assurance of other resources necessary to safely supervise those initially released.”

News 19 is working to obtain additional information from the ADOC and a list of inmates being released. This story will be updated as we learn more.