HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was robbed at gunpoint during an attempted Facebook Marketplace transaction, according to authorities.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said the prospective buyer went to meet up with the alleged seller Monday afternoon on Lynn Circle.

When the buyer arrived, police say the suspect, the seller, pulled a handgun and took cash from them.

No one was injured in the incident.

If you’re looking for a safe spot to meet up with someone from Facebook Marketplace, or similar online resellers, authorities recommend using police station parking lots or “safe trade zones,” usually set up by local law enforcement.

News 19 is working on gathering safe trade spots across the Tennessee Valley and will update this article with more.

Here are a few safe trade spots in the Marshall County area that are listed below:

Albertville Safe Trade Zone

Arab Exchange Zone

Guntersville Safe Trade Zone

HPD said the investigation into Monday’s incident remains ongoing.