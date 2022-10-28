ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a woman was killed when her Chevrolet Silverado ran off the road, hit a ditch and flipped at about 2:40 p.m., Thursday afternoon, according to an ALEA news release.

ALEA said Patricia Allen Helton, 57, died at the scene on Bell Fork Road, about eight miles north of Atmore.

ALEA said Helton was not wearing a seatbelt.