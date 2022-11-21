ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said an Atmore woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.

Tara Nelson, 46, was killed when the car she was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Nelson was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, according to officials.

The crash happened on Booneville Road around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Officials with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Unit are continuing to investigate.