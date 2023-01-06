UPDATE (1 p.m.): Highway 31 is back open in Atmore near the warehouse fire.

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Firefighters responded to a warehouse fire Friday morning in Atmore. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Tiger-Sul near Highway 31.

Firefighters from Atmore, Poarch and Nokomis responded to the blaze. A portion of Highway 31 was closed while they worked to put out the fire. There’s no word on what started the fire.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.