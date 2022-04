ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Atmore Police said they’ve received several reports of animals being shot with a bow and arrow this week. The reports surfaced Wednesday, April 26.

Police said several neighborhoods have been targeted, but at this point, there are no suspects. If your pet has been hit you’re asked to call Animal Control at 251-369-0859.

