Atmore Police Officer injured after bullet explodes

BELFOREST, Ala. (WKRG) – Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks confirms one of his officers was sent to the hospital Sunday following an incident in Baldwin County.

Brooks tells WKRG News 5 an off-duty officer was handling a family member’s gun in the Belforest community of Daphne when shrapnel hit the officer’s eye. The officer, whose name is not being released, was sent to University Hospital in Mobile for his injuries around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

He has since been released. Chief Brooks says the officer will be recovering at home this week.