ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man faces a murder charge for the killing of a man shot to death at a home on Jack Springs Road Saturday, according to Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson.

Wendell White is accused in the shooting death of 33-year-old Deangelo Bailey, according to deputies in Escambia County, Alabama — who, along with Poarch Tribal Police and Atmore Police responded to a Jacks Springs Road mobile home, where they discovered Bailey’s body, apparently shot to death. Authorities identified Wendell White as the suspect and arrested him.

White was taken to the Escambia County Detention Center where he is being held without bond pending his first court appearance.