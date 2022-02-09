MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– The Department of Justice says a man from Atmore was sentenced to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a sawed-off rifle.

The DOJ says Cedric Jarrell Pierce, 28, was arrested on Nov. 28 2020 after refusing to stop for a speeding violation. Pierce led deputies on a 13-mile high-speed chase that began in Robertsdale and the chases ended in Bay Minette after deputies used spike strips.

Pierce was arrested, the car was searched, and underneath the passenger seat was a Remington .22-caliber rifle with a 14-inch barrel. This length is less than the 16 inches required by federal law. Deputies spoke with Pierce after retrieving the rifle who admitted that he ran from law enforcement because he knew he wasn’t allowed to possess one as a convicted felon.

The DOJ says Pierce is ordered to be supervised upon release for three years during which time he will undergo drug testing and treatment. The court did not impose a fine, but the judge ordered a one hundred dollar special assessment.