Atmore man killed in crash near Flomaton

(Logo | Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 19 that resulted in the death of one man. 

Calvin L. Johnson, 69, was killed in a crash while driving down U.S. Highway 31, about five miles west of Flomaton, according to a news release from ALEA. 

Troopers determined that the crash happened after Johnson’s 2004 Honda SUV collided with a 2003 Toyota pickup while driving down the road. The driver of the pickup and the three children in his car were taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries. 

Jonhson, an Atmore resident, was pronounced dead on scene, according to the release. 

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

