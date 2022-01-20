Atmore man killed in crash near Flomaton

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 19 that resulted in the death of one man.

Calvin L. Johnson, 69, was killed in a crash while driving down U.S. Highway 31, about five miles west of Flomaton, according to a news release from ALEA.

Troopers determined that the crash happened after Johnson’s 2004 Honda SUV collided with a 2003 Toyota pickup while driving down the road. The driver of the pickup and the three children in his car were taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries.

Jonhson, an Atmore resident, was pronounced dead on scene, according to the release.

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.