ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man is in jail after he fled from three sets of police twice on Tuesday, according to officials with the Atmore Police Department.

James Earl Ivy, 41, was driving a grey Dodge Journey when he was arrested. The Dodge Journey had a dealer tag that was possibly involved in an attempt to buy narcotics. At 10 a.m., a patrol officer saw the Dodge Journey and another vehicle in a parking lot. The other vehicle drove away and the officer stopped it. The driver gave the officer consent to search the car and did not find anything.

While the first traffic stop was going on, a second officer tried to stop the car Ivy was driving. Ivy started driving faster and was seen “being reckless,” according to APD. Officers decided to stop chasing Ivy after he allegedly ran a vehicle off the road.

Later, two narcotics investigators spotted the vehicle on Katelyn Lane. The investigators turned their lights on Ivy rammed the front passenger side of their vehicle.

Ivy turned south on Highway 31 while the investigators were following him. Ivy continued into the Baldwin County area on Highway 47 and that is when someone opened the passenger door and jumped out of the vehicle. Officers said they estimate Ivy was driving around 50 miles per hour when the passenger jumped out.

At this time, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Alabama State Troopers joined the chase. When Baldwin County deputies took over, they put out stop strips causing him to stop. Ivy was then taken into custody and was charged with attempted murder, felony fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Officers said the passenger is not facing any charges. They were taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.