ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a man after that man hit and killed a woman with his car, according to the Atmore Police Department.

Kendrell Madison, 39, was arrested on Sept. 22 and was charged with murder. Madison is accused of attacking Kenneth Harrison, 45, leading to his death. Harrison is accused of hitting Hannah Martin, 24, with his car and killing her.

Officers were called to the Tavern on Aug. 5 for a report of a person being hit by a car. When the officers arrived they found Martin with “severe injuries” in the parking lot and began CPR. Harrison had moved his car into the Tavern parking lot after hitting Martin, according to the release. Martin died from her injuries while in the emergency room at Atmore Community Hospital.

Officers noticed Harrison lying on his stomach in the parking lot of the Tavern unconscious. Officers rolled him over and found that Harrison had “severe injuries to his face that disfigured his facial features,” stated a release from the police department. It was believed at the time that Harrison had been attacked by one or more people.

Harrison was also taken to Atmore Community Hospital by ambulance before being transported by helicopter to a trauma center in Mobile. Harrison eventually died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives continued to investigate and were able to gather surveillance video and audio from the time of the assault. Because of this, detectives were able to determine that the injuries Harrison had came from his being “forcefully driven into the pavement,” the release stated.

Detectives said the assault occurred while everyone was focusing on Martin. Harrison was not injured with a weapon nor attacked by more than one person.

Madison was arrested during a traffic stop. He was taken to the Escambia County, Ala. Detention Center.