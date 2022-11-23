ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – A family will feed first responders and those who need a warm meal in Atmore this Thanksgiving for the 3rd consecutive year. Melissa Nichols and her family started the tradition called ‘Gordon’s Giving’ in 2020.

Her son Gordon was tragically killed in a car crash during Thanksgiving week of 2019. Now, they make it their mission to give back to the community, something they say was equally important to Gordon. The family said police and firefighters who responded to the scene still stay in touch with them years later.

“They have reached out to us repeatedly to check on us and we love giving back. It gives us a sense of peace and Gordon loved bringing people together. I know he would love this,” said Melissa Nichols.

Last year, the Nichols family handed out over 150 meals. They expect to serve even more this year. They’ll be set up inside Boland Hall in Atmore starting at 12:30 p.m. Thanksgiving afternoon, but they’ll also be delivering meals to hospital workers and nursing homes this year, too.

“I want us to keep doing ‘Gordon’s Giving’ years and years and years from now,” said Gordon’s sister, Walton Nichols.