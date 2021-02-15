At least 20 cars involved in major wreck on US-231 in Alabama

Alabama News

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – More than 20 cars were involved in an early morning crash on an icy US-231 in north Alabama.

No one was hurt in the crash, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, but the highway is closed in both directions.

