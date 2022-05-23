DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Saturday, May 21st, Dothan officers responded to a shootout at the 3500 block of the Ross Clark Circle.

Shots were still being fired when officers arrived on the scene.

Several suspects ran away on food and others drove from the scene.

The shootout happened between two groups of people, in the parking lot of the La Quinta Hotel, and the Waffle House. There, two customers’ cars were hit and the hotel was damaged. No one was injured in the shooting.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old, Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested after police recovered a firearm that Lawton allegedly used in the shootout.

The teenager has been arrested and charged with two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle with a bond set at $30,000.

Police are working to see if this shooting was related to the E. Powell shooting later in the morning, which took a Dothan man’s life.