LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – The man wanted in Lanett, Ala. for an alleged rape, double kidnapping, and double robbery in February 2022 was arrested earlier this week in Coweta County, Ga.

According to a news release from the Lanett Police Department, Jaquavious Boyd, age 24, was arrested on April 6, 2022 in connection to the incident.

According to police, on Feb. 2, 2022, the two female victims were approached by the suspect in the 1100 block of North 12th Avenue. The suspect pulled out a gun and robbed both of them and one of them was sexually assaulted. During the course of the events the man also made the victims drive him to several different locations.

Police said on March 25, 2022, Boyd, of Lanett, was identified as the suspect responsible for the sexual assault and robbery, using forensic evidence gathered in the case. Warrants for his arrest were issued.

Lanett Police asked the U.S. Marshals for assistance in tracking down Boyd. He was located in Coweta County on April 6, 2022 and arrested. Boyd was extradited back to Chambers County, Ala. on April 7, 2022.

Boyd has been booked into the Chambers County Jail.

Charges against Boyd include: