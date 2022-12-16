MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding a person they say has robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) say the subject has robbed several businesses in and around the Capshaw Road area.

According to their description, the armed offender walks into a business and demands money at gunpoint.

They believe this person could be driving a dark-colored 4-door sedan, but no further description of their gender, hair or skin color was available.

Authorities say this person is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information you are urged to contact Investigator Josh Moseley by email here or by calling (256) 533-8864. You can also call (256) 519-4800.

Law enforcement discourages anyone from approaching this individual.