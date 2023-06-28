CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Arkansas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Choctaw County Wednesday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Eddie Bentrum, 35, of Lamar, Ark., was killed when the 2022 Indian Challenger motorcycle he was riding crashed head-on with a 2001 GMC Sierra driven by a 22-year-old Grovehill man. Bentrum was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release.

The crash happened at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday on Alabama 114 in the Pennington city limits. Pennington is within Choctaw County. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division said they are continuing to investigate the crash.