Are you prepared? This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama

ALABAMA (WKRG) — This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama! The goal is to help you know how to respond if severe weather occurs. This includes having the right supplies to protect yourself.

John De Block from the National Weather Service says, “The main thing is to make sure all of your means of communication coming in you are up to speed. You’ve got all of your apps updated, fresh batteries in that weather radio. Make sure your communications are ready to go.”

It is important to have at least TWO methods to receive warnings and emergency information including your an alert app on your smartphone and an NOAA weather radio. Also, refresh your knowledge of terminology such as the differences in watches and warnings.

Justin Harrison with Alabama Power says, “We work very hard to design our system using the latest technology to keep the power on as much as possible. However, when severe weather does occur, we’re very passionate about getting out there as quickly and as safely as we can to restore power to our customers.”

Be sure you stay informed, have all of your supplies and have that emergency plan in place.

